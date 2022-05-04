Parents, Family, and Friends do you want to recognize a youngster that has excelled in community, sports, business, or has achieved educational excellence?

Fox 44 & Lone-Star Roof Systems wants to recognize the achievements of outstanding young individuals right here in the Brazos Valley.

Between June 2022 and May 2023, we will be taking nominations and showcasing them in our news broadcast and on our website.

Tell us who you think should be a 12 under twelve nominee. In 500 words or less with their achievements, please include their age, a picture, and the school they attend.

First names only will appear in our photo gallery.