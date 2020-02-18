Baylor’s Kim Mulkey set to Become Fastest NCAA Division I coach to 600 Wins

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reached 599 career wins with 100 losses after Saturday’s win at Oklahoma State. That sets the stage for Tuesday in Lubbock where Mulkey could become the fastest NCAA Division I head coach, man or woman, to achieve 600 wins vs. Texas Tech. While not a complete list, the 20th year head coach for Baylor would beat Adolph Rupp (704 games), Geno Auriemma (716), Jerry Tarkanian (720), Pat Summitt (734), Roy Williams (739), John Wooden (755) and Dean Smith (773) to the punch. Were Baylor to fall to Texas Tech, the Lady Bears would need pull out just one win in the following three games for Mulkey to still achieve the feat. In addition to reaching the milestone in the fewest amount of games, Mulkey would also reach 600 in her 20th season, two seasons faster than the next coach on the list, Auriemma, who achieved 600 in his 22nd season at UConn.

BAYLOR AT TEXAS TECH, TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 7 PM, LUBBOCK, TEXAS

TV: Fox Sports Networks (Clearance Report Attached)

Fastest to 600 Wins

Name, School(s) Games Wins Losses Pct. Year Season

KIM MULKEY, BAYLOR 700 600 100 .857 20th 2020

Adolph Rupp, Kentucky 704 600 104 .852 28th 1959

Gary Fifield, SMU 711 600 111 .844 24th 2012

Geno Auriemma, UConn 716 600 116 .838 22nd 2006

Jerry Tarkanian, Long Beach St. &UNLV 720 600 120 .833 24th 1992

Gene Roebuck, North Dakota 728 600 128 .824 24th 2011

Pat Summitt, Tennessee 734 600 134 .817 23rd 1996

Roy Williams, Kansas & North Carolina 739 600 139 .812 22nd 2010

Jody Conradt, Texas 746 600 146 .804 24th 1992

Amy Ruley, North Dakota State 755 600 155 .795 25th 2004

John Wooden, Indiana St. & UCLA 755 600 155 .795 27th 1973

Tar VanDerveer, Stanford 755 600 167 .782 25th 2004

Joe Foley, Little Rock 770 600 170 .779 24th 2011

Robin Selvig, Montana 771 600 171 .778 26th 2004

Dean Smith, North Carolina 773 600 173 .776 26th 1987