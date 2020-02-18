Baylor’s Kim Mulkey set to Become Fastest NCAA Division I coach to 600 Wins

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey reached 599 career wins with 100 losses after Saturday’s win at Oklahoma State. That sets the stage for Tuesday in Lubbock where Mulkey could become the fastest NCAA Division I head coach, man or woman, to achieve 600 wins vs. Texas Tech. While not a complete list, the 20th year head coach for Baylor would beat Adolph Rupp (704 games), Geno Auriemma (716), Jerry Tarkanian (720), Pat Summitt (734), Roy Williams (739), John Wooden (755) and Dean Smith (773) to the punch. Were Baylor to fall to Texas Tech, the Lady Bears would need pull out just one win in the following three games for Mulkey to still achieve the feat. In addition to reaching the milestone in the fewest amount of games, Mulkey would also reach 600 in her 20th season, two seasons faster than the next coach on the list, Auriemma, who achieved 600 in his 22nd season at UConn.

BAYLOR AT TEXAS TECH, TUESDAY, FEB. 18, 7 PM, LUBBOCK, TEXAS

TV: Fox Sports Networks (Clearance Report Attached)

Fastest to 600 Wins

Name, School(s)                                             Games Wins    Losses  Pct.      Year     Season

KIM MULKEY, BAYLOR                                   700      600      100      .857     20th      2020

Adolph Rupp, Kentucky                                704      600      104      .852     28th      1959

Gary Fifield, SMU                                            711      600      111      .844     24th      2012

Geno Auriemma, UConn                               716      600      116      .838     22nd     2006

Jerry Tarkanian, Long Beach St. &UNLV         720      600      120      .833     24th      1992

Gene Roebuck, North Dakota                         728      600      128      .824     24th      2011

Pat Summitt, Tennessee                                734      600      134      .817     23rd      1996

Roy Williams, Kansas & North Carolina       739      600      139      .812     22nd     2010

Jody Conradt, Texas                                        746      600      146      .804     24th      1992

Amy Ruley, North Dakota State                      755      600      155      .795     25th      2004

John Wooden, Indiana St. & UCLA                755      600      155      .795     27th      1973

Tar VanDerveer, Stanford                             755      600      167      .782     25th      2004

Joe Foley, Little Rock                                      770      600      170      .779     24th      2011

Robin Selvig, Montana                                    771      600      171      .778     26th      2004

Dean Smith, North Carolina                          773      600      173      .776     26th      1987

