Adam Hooper

Adam comes to Fox 44 from our Cajun neighbors to the east where he got his start in news more than a decade ago. After receiving his bachelors in Mass Communications from McNeese State University Adam landed his first role as a reporter at KPLC in Lake Charles Louisiana, at the station he grew up watching.

From there, Adam continued his journalistic journey in Shreveport Louisiana, then to Springfield Missouri as morning anchor and finally back home to Louisiana as evening anchor in Lafayette.

“My job allows me the opportunity to meet new people in different walks of life. No day is ever the same. The news biz is busy but never dull. Even with a decade of TV news coverage under my belt I, am still amazed by this industry. Now, more than ever, the role of a journalist is an important one. We all have a right to know and we all have the right to honesty and transparency from the people we elect to govern us. In that respect, I view the role of journalism as a constitutionally protected 4th branch of government by which everything else is publicly held accountable. It is my job to provide our viewers with the information they need to make informed decisions while at the same time making sure to cover the ‘water skiing squirrels’ of our time in an effort to highlight the fun and quirky things that keep us all talking with each other.”

During his years in the field and behind the desk Adam has seen and reported on some of the biggest events in town and in the country; one of his proudest moments being the opportunity to report on the last NASA space shuttle launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This marked the end of the shuttle program and a new beginning in the space race. “I am honored to have been one of the few journalists on the ground as the last shuttle took off into space!”

Now, Adam and his family move west and are proud to call Central Texas home. If you have a story idea or just want to reach out, send Adam an email. He’d really like to hear from you.