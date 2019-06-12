Kendall Green

Kendall Green is a Reporter/MMJ from Jackson, Mississippi.

He joins FOX 44 from WDAM News 7, an NBC affiliate in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. 

Although he’s a Mississippi native, Kendall has both personal and professional roots here in Central Texas.

He’s a graduate of Shoemaker High School in Killeen and a former news photographer at another Central Texas news station.

Kendall is a proud graduate of Jackson State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication.

When he’s not reporting the news, he’s somewhere behind an instrument or camera as a musician or freelance photographer.

Have a story you’d like to share? Feel free to email him KGreen@kwkt.com

