Students learn about Temple Health & Bioscience District

Temple Independent School District students took a closer look at jobs in science, technology, engineering and math today. The four are also known together as STEM.

The school district partnered with Temple Health and Bioscience District Thursday. The district gave high school students a tour of their office and lab facility.

Inside, the students experienced real-life bioscience activities like learning to pipette, use a microscope to examine cancer cells and witness the use of 3D printing in healthcare.

The partnership aims to get future generations interested in pursuing careers in STEM by sharing local resources.

