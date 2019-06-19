Advertise With Us

How to contact sales:

KWKT FOX44 / KYLE28 / fox44news.com / HYFN Local

Bradley Lacher, Local Sales Manager

8803 Woodway Drive

Waco, Texas 76712

(254)-537-9482

e-mail: blacher@kwkt.com

Our goal is to help businesses grow their revenue through creative marketing. To be more specific we help sellers find buyers. We do this by first concentrating on crafting an effective message. We then customize this message to fit the various broadcast and digital platforms that we use to spread the message.

Many businesses assume that television and digital advertising is prohibitively expensive. This is just not true. We work with clients that have budgets of all sizes. Regardless of your budget, our focus is on developing a great message that will deliver results.

If you work with us, the first step will be to review your current marketing plan. If you do not have one, we will walk you through the process of making one for free. Once the marketing plan is complete, we start to work on the message we will use in your various marketing campaigns. The absolute last item on the agenda will be the discussion of the various available multimedia platforms that we will use to communicate your message to target audiences.

Take the first step. We are ready to go to work for you right now. Call or email us at the number or address above. We will immediately contact you and set up a time to visit with you about your business.

