Salutations! My name is Amy Kay Scott. I was born right here in the heart of Texas and have been holding down the fort ever since! I have 3 older brothers, which makes me a master of conflict resolution. I am married to my wonderful Husband Justin Wayne Scott, and we share a beautiful baby girl named Amelia Kay. I am also very blessed to have two bonus daughters; Avery Lynn and Hunter Grace. My husband is incredibly outnumbered. I am a sales, marketing, & copywriting professional with 11+ years of experience driving profitability through strategic growth, achieving multi-million-dollar revenue gains, and designing successful marketing and advertising campaigns for established businesses and start-ups. I have been recognized for territory expansion, content writing, content creation, account management, and business branding. I have an associate’s degree from McLennan Community College. Being a part of the Fox44 Team is truly an honor!