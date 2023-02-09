Jeep is celebrating 20 years of the Wrangler Rubicon with special-edition models unveiled at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Editions are scheduled to reach dealerships later this year in Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and Wrangler Rubicon 392 guises—and both can be upgraded with 37-inch tires.

The Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary Edition has the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the standard Wrangler Rubicon 4xe, pairing a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with electric assist for a total system output of 375 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque, with 21 miles of electric range at 49 MPGe.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition

The 20th Anniversary treatment adds a half-inch suspension lift that Jeep says increases water-fording capability to 32 inches and ground clearance to 11.2 inches, gains of 0.5 inch and 0.4 inch, respectively. The special edition 4xe gets 33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires as standard equipment, mounted to 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels.

Other features include a tweaked Jeep seven-slot grille, triple-hoop grille guard, steel bumpers (with a front winch mount), 20th anniversary badging and decals, rock sliders, a Gorilla Glass front windshield, front-view camera, an 83-piece tool kit with canvas bag, and black-and-red leather upholstery.

The Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary Edition gets the standard 392 model’s 6.4-liter V-8, good for 470 hp, 470 lb-ft of torque, and a claimed 0-60 mph time of 4.5 seconds. The anniversary edition also includes the Xtreme Recon Package, which adds 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires and a 4.56:1 rear-axle ratio.

Other equipment matches the Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary, including the new grille, black-and-red leather interior, and half-inch suspension lift. In this case, that increases ground clearance by 0.5 inch to 11.6 inches, and water-fording capability to 34.5 inches (a 0.9-inch gain).

2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition

Both versions will also be available with a 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). This includes the aforementioned 37-inch rubber (once again BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2) with AEV Savegre II 17-inch wheels, plus a winch, AEV 2.5-inch Dual Sport RT Suspension with Bilstein 5100 shocks, and a 4:56:1 rear-axle ratio for 4xe models. The package also gives Wranglers an AEV exterior makeover, with off-road lights, front bumper and rear bumpers, a front skid plate, tire carrier, and jack base from the aftermarket company.

These upgrades create the “most capable Wrangler ever,” according to Jeep, with 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 37.1 inches of water-fording capability, a 50-degree approach angle, 33-degree breaker angle, and 43-degree departure angle.

Pricing starts at $71,380 for the 4xe and $92,690 for the 392 with the mandatory $1,795 destination charge. The 20th Anniversary Level II upfit will be limited to 150 units on a first come, first served basis. It will cost an additional $22,978 for the 4xe and $21,130, including a $995 “upfit logistics charge,” for the 392 anniversary model, pushing the latter into six-figure territory. All models will be available to order later this month.

