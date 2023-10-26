An updated 2024 Audi Q8 range arrives at dealerships in early 2024.

The range includes the base Q8 55 and sporty SQ8 grades, as well as a new Q8 E-Tron grade which is essentially an updated version of the former E-Tron electric SUV. An updated RS Q8 grade is still in the works and should join the rest of the 2024 Q8 lineup sometime next year.

The Q8 55 is priced to start at $74,895. The more powerful SQ8 is priced to start at $97,795. Buyers after the Q8 E-Tron will need to pay at least $75,495 for the standard body style and $78,895 for the coupe-like Sportback body style. A sporty SQ8 E-Tron is also on offer, priced from $90,895 for the standard body style and $93,695 for the Sportback. All figures include destination.

In the case of the gas-powered Q8s, there are some minor tweaks to the styling, as well as available matrix LED headlights with a laser light for the high beam. The styling of the S Line package also makes the standard Q8 more closely resemble the SQ8.

2024 Audi Q8 2024 Audi Q8 2024 Audi Q8

Audi also has new trim options for the interior, including new dash accents to choose from. The infotainment system has also been updated and now includes support for third-party apps such as Spotify or Amazon Music. Audi has also updated some of the driver-assist graphics that appear in the digital instrument cluster, all in full HD quality.

The Q8 55 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 rated at 335 hp while the SQ8 features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 good for 500 hp. In both cases there’s an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron

For the Q8 E-Tron, the key update over the former E-Tron is a bigger battery with a 114-kwh capacity. It sees the Q8 E-Tron gain a 285-mile EPA range estimate. The more aerodynamic Q8 Sportback E-Tron rises to a 300-mile range. That’s up from around 220 miles for the E-Tron. EPA-rated figures for the SQ8 E-Tron haven’t been published but is expected to come in at around 250 miles.

The Q8 E-Tron comes with a dual-motor powertrain good for 402 hp. The SQ8 E-Tron features three motors (one at the front and two at the rear) good for 496 hp.

