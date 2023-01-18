The 2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row mid-size SUV due for a reveal later in January will offer a turbocharged inline-6 as an alternative to the previously announced plug-in hybrid powertrain, Mazda said on Tuesday.

The new engine is a 3.3-liter unit that in the 2024 CX-90 will deliver 340 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, which will make it Mazda’s most powerful engine in a production vehicle.

The engine is expected to be paired with a mild-hybrid system, and drive all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic and a rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

Mazda also has a turbodiesel 3.3-liter inline-6, though this engine isn’t planned for the U.S.

Mazda hasn’t provided any specs for the CX-90’s plug-in hybrid powertrain but the setup is most likely a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder and electric motor combination. The same setup is offered in the CX-60 compact crossover sold overseas, where it delivers a combined 323 hp. Mazda said the CX-90’s plug-in hybrid powertrain, branded e-Skyactiv, has been tuned specifically for North America.

The CX-90 and CX-60 are based on Mazda’s newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform with longitudinal engine mounting. The platform is designed for vehicles in Mazda’s premium Large Product Group, which is also set to spawn a second U.S.-bound SUV dubbed the CX-70. Vehicles in the Large Product Group will be available with the exclusive exterior color Artisan Red.

The CX-90 will become Mazda’s flagship model when it finally arrives. It is confirmed to be bigger than any previous Mazda, including the CX-9 that measures 199.4 inches in length. It isn’t clear whether the CX-90 will replace the CX-9 or serve as a premium alternative. Both SUVs may remain in the lineup, just as Mazda sells the newer CX-50 alongside the older CX-5.

