The 2024 Volvo XC60 midsize luxury crossover takes the Black Edition from Volvo’s closet and wears it on top trims, Volvo announced Tuesday. The rest of the lineup receives a slight $200 price increase for the new model year, and the B6 powertrain has been discontinued.

The Black Edition builds off the top Ultimate trim and dresses up an aging lineup, much as it did for the 2023 Volvo S60 sedan. The black exterior sports 21-inch black alloy wheels and black logos, and inside it comes with a black headliner and charcoal nappa leather or synthetic leather.

Last redesigned for 2018, the 2024 Volvo XC60 comes with two electrified powertrains, standard all-wheel drive, and three trim levels of Core, Plus, and Ultimate. The base XC60 B5 has a 48-volt mild-hybrid system to help with starts and stops, and it supplements a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 247 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

The Volvo XC60 T8 adds an electric motor to power the rear wheels, and a total system output of 455 hp and 523 lb-ft. Volvo says it can go from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, or it can travel up to 35 miles on battery power alone. The T8 adds a range-topping fourth trim in Polestar Engineered.

2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition

Every XC60 comes well equipped with standard driver-assist tech such as automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, rear parking sensors, and an exceptionally sharp rearview camera.

The 2024 Volvo XC60 B5 Core starts at $47,545, including a mandatory destination fee of $1,095. Standard comfort and convenience features include synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats that are heated, 18-inch alloy wheels, a power tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 9.0-inch portrait-style touchscreen with an Android-based operating system running both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Every XC60 also offers reassurances via a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty and a 3-year/36,000-mile maintenance program.

The 2024 XC60 B5 Plus adds $4,500 to $52,045. Additional driver-assist tech includes adaptive cruise control, a surround-view camera system, a limited hands-free driving system called Pilot Assist, and parking sensors all around the crossover. Notable convenience and comfort features include an air purifier, ambient lighting, leather upholstery, and power folding rear headrests.

The top Ultimate rides on 20-inch black alloy wheels and adds $5,450 to $57,695. It comes with a Harman Kardon sound system, cooled front seats, a head-up display, four-zone climate control, nappa leather, and more power adjustments for the front seats.

2024 Volvo XC60 Black Edition

The Black Edition builds off that for a price of $58,595.

The T8 plug-in hybrid models cost $11,450 more than the B5 turbo-4, with the same features and price structure mentioned above. The T8 Black Edition costs $68,950.

The T8 Polestar Engineered tops the lineup at $76,545.

With fully electric versions of the EX90 three-row SUV and EX30 small crossover available for pre-order now, the S60 and XC60 should see full electrification within the next couple of years as Volvo makes good on its transition to being a fully electric car manufacturer by 2030.

The 2024 Volvo XC60 and XC60 Black Edition go on sale early in 2024.

