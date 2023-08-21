Bentley last week unveiled an even more luxurious version of its Bentayga SUV.

Bentley launched the stretched Bentayga last year and the Mulliner version adds extra finery from Bentley’s Mulliner personalization division to create a new SUV flagship.

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has an additional 7.2 inches in its wheelbase compared to the 117.8 inches of the standard Bentayga. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner version is set apart with a Mulliner-specific “Double Diamond” grille pattern and 22-inch wheels. These and the exterior trim can be ordered with a bright finish or, with the Mulliner Blackline Specification, gloss black. Unlike the standard Bentayga Extended Wheelbase, the Mulliner isn’t available as a five-seater; it can only be optioned as a four-seater or “4+1,” with an occasional-use middle second-row seat.

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner

Inside, the Mulliner gets the Bentley Airline Seat rear seats, with 22-way adjustability and auto climate sensing that automatically starts heating or ventilation as needed. A “Relax” mode can recline the seat up to 40 degrees, while the front passenger seat moves forward and deploys a footrest. A posture-adjustment function uses thigh and shoulder elements, as well as a lumbar massage element, to reduce pressure points, making up to 177 adjustments every three hours.

Interiors come in a choice of eight three-color combinations, with leather upholstery made using what Bentley describes as a sustainable process. Waste water from the processing of olive oil is used in the tanning process, requiring less water overall. The leather hides themselves are also sourced from the meat industry, making use of material that would otherwise go to landfills.

The standard Bentley Diamond Illumination embeds LEDs in the leather trim on the door panels for added flair. A Mulliner-specific dashboard clock is standard as well, and Bentley also changed the look of the digital driver’s instrumentation to match it.

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner

With Bentley phasing out its W-12 engine, the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner is powered by the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8. Output is the same 542 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque as non-Mulliner models. That power is routed to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, getting the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and on to a top speed of 180 mph. Mulliner models also get standard Bentley Dynamic Ride active suspension and rear-wheel steering.

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Mulliner joins Mulliner versions of the Flying Spur sedan and Continental GT coupe and convertible. Bentley previously launched an Azure special edition of the long-wheelbase Bentayga as well.

Related Articles