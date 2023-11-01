Ford wants to make it easy for Bronco and Ranger owners with a fondness for the great outdoors to further enhance their vehicles for off-roading.

The automaker used this week’s 2023 SEMA show in Las Vegas to present new Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) packages for the Bronco SUV and redesigned 2024 Ranger pickup. Developed by Ford Performance, the packages are scheduled to be available in showrooms shortly.

The packages have been developed for overlanding—the practice of traveling across remote areas, often for weeks or even months at a time—and will be available both on new vehicles or as a retrofit via Ford dealers or ASE-certified shops.

In the case of the Ranger, the ORV package is designed for the XLT and Lariat grades equipped with four-wheel drive. It adds an ARB overland suspension kit, ARB front and rear bumpers with additional recovery points, an onboard air compressor, additional lights from Solis, and a 47-quart refrigerator.

2024 Ford Ranger ORV Package concept

The Bronco’s ORV package is designed for the base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, and Outer Banks grades equipped with the standard 2.3-liter turbo-4 and either the 10-speed automatic or 7-speed manual transmission. Here the suspension upgrade consists of a 2.0-inch lift kit from Bilstein. The package also contains 17-inch white wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, an ARB jack and mount, an engine bay-mounted compressor, and a Borla cat-back exhaust. Ford said the engine will also receive a unique software calibration but hasn’t provided further details.

The packages are still at the concept stage and items are subject to change, Ford said. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

Ford also used the SEMA show to present an 800-hp supercharger upgrade for the redesigned 2024 Mustang GT, plus various accessories for additional models, including vinyl graphics. Unlike previous graphics offered by Ford, the new graphics will allow the customer to personalize them by choosing from 60 available colors and three different finishes (gloss, satin, and matte).

