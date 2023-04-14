Buick has revealed full specifications on its new Electra E5 electric compact crossover to mark the start of sales in China this week.

The Electra name was a fixture in Buick’s lineup for decades. It first appeared for the 1959 model year and lasted until 1990. It has now been revived for a family of electric vehicles based on General Motors’ Ultium platform and battery technology set, the first of which is the Electra E5. Buick was also recently spotted testing a second EV, a more coupe-like compact crossover that will likely end up as the Electra E4.

While the Electra family is likely destined for the Chinese market only, Buick has confirmed it will have two Ultium-based EVs at U.S. dealerships by the end of 2024, both of them SUVs. One will have conventional proportions, while the other will sport a more coupe-like profile. The U.S. EVs are rumored to be called Electra and Electra GS, respectively.

The Electra E5 is priced from 208,900 renminbi (approximately $30,500) in China. It measures 192.6 inches in length and has a wheelbase of 116.3 inches, making it roughly the same size as the U.S.-bound 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV. With up to 58.5 cubic feet of storage, it’s one of the roomiest vehicles in its class, according to Buick.

2023 Buick Electra E5 (China spec) 2023 Buick Electra E5 (China spec) 2023 Buick Electra E5 (China spec)

Buick has five grades to choose from, with Buick’s Avenir grade available as the range-topper. The Avenir adds unique touches on the exterior, including a geometric pattern on the front fascia. Inside, there’s a suede headliner, soft materials on the door panels, blue accents, and more comfortable seats featuring an exclusive design for the seat backs and an embroidery pattern on the headrests.

The Avenir also gets the Electra E5’s most potent powertrain, a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup rated at 283 hp, or enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in 6.7 seconds. The standard powertrain features a single motor at the front axle, rated at 241 hp. A long-range option is available; its peak power drops to 201 hp to boost efficiency. The standard battery is a 68-kwh unit, while the long-range option gets a 79.7-kwh battery.

The Electra E5’s cabin design isn’t groundbreaking, though it looks like a comfortable place to be. The highlight is a 30-inch curved screen dubbed Eyemax, which incorporates a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. Other technologies include wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless charging for smartphones, 5G connectivity, support for over-the-air updates, and Bose audio. A head-up display and GM’s Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature are available.

