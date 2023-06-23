Hyundai is wrapping up testing of the Ioniq 5 N ahead of a planned debut at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13.

The N performance sub-brand’s first all-electric model has been in its final track testing phase at the Nürburgring Nordschleife ahead of its public debut, Hyundai said Friday in a press release.

One area engineers are focusing on is heat management. The Ioniq 5 gets more robust cooling hardware, including a model-specific radiator and motor-oil cooler, as well as a battery chiller. The hardware is accompanied by battery preconditioning software with “Drag” and “Track” modes designed for extracting maximum power over a short sprint and keeping the battery cool over a series of laps, respectively.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prototype

An N Race feature will also allow drivers to adjust energy usage. “Sprint” mode is the default, giving the driver maximum power. “Endurance” is designed to maximize range for longer track sessions, which it does by limiting sudden power spikes that can cause heat to build up in the battery, according to Hyundai.

Engineers also revamped the regenerative braking system to allow for up to 0.6 g of deceleration, which Hyundai claims is an industry-leading figure. Regeneration also occurs while ABS is engaged, at up to 0.2 g. Hyundai promises some upgrades to the hydraulic brakes as well, including going with larger 15.7-inch rotors.

To make drivers feel more involved, the Ioniq 5 N also has a feature called N e-Shift, which simulates gear shifts using motor torque. Hyundai claims this will allow drivers to apply skills honed in internal-combustion cars to electric driving.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N prototype

Like many other sporty EVs, the Ioniq 5 N will also get its own soundtrack to make up for a lack of engine noise. Eight internal and two external speakers will play a selection of sounds, including simulations of the 2.0-liter turbo-4 used in gasoline Hyundai N models, the artificial sounds from the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo and RN22e concepts, and even fighter jet noises.

In addition to being the first electric N model, the Ioniq 5 N will be the first with all-wheel drive. The regular Ioniq 5 tops out at 320 hp, and while we can expect the Ioniq 5 N to top that, Hyundai isn’t saying by how much. The Kia EV6 GT, which shares the E-GMP platform with the Ioniq 5, makes 576 hp, so there’s significant scope for a power increase.

Hyundai hasn’t said whether the Ioniq 5 N will reach the U.S., but the timing of its unveiling points to a 2024-model-year sales launch if it does.

