The first model from Lightyear only went into production in December, but the Dutch EV startup has already provided a teaser of a second, much more attainable model.

The new Lightyear 2 is a compact hatch with an aerodynamic fastback design similar to the Lightyear 0. The 0 is Lightyear’s breakthrough model; it costs more than $250,000 and has a 0.17 drag coefficient, which is a record for a production car.

Lightyear promises a starting price of less than 40,000 euros (approximately $42,750) for the 2, which will be built in much higher numbers than the 0.

Lightyear is holding back most of the details until the 2’s reveal in the summer, but the company has confirmed the car will feature solar panels and in-wheel hub motors, just like the 0.

Lightyear 0

On the larger 0, roughly 53 square feet of solar panels line the hood and roof, and with sufficient access to sunlight they can charge the battery at a rate of 1.05 kw, or enough to add 6.2 miles of range in an hour, according to Lightyear.

With help from the sun, Lightyear estimates the 2 will be able to cover a range of almost 500 miles on the WLTP test cycle used outside the U.S. The 0 with its 60-kwh battery was rated at 388 miles on the same WLTP cycle. EPA-rated figures would be lower.

Interested buyers can already join a waiting list for the 2. Production is currently slated to start in late 2025.

Lightyear hasn’t said whether the 2 will be available in the U.S. The 0, which is assembled in Finland by independent contract manufacturer Valmet, is currently only available in select European markets.

