Bugatti’s one-off Chiron Profilée went under the hammer at an auction in Paris this week and ended up selling for double its pre-auction estimate. The final price paid, including the buyer’s premium, was over $10 million, making it the most expensive new car ever to be sold at auction.
McLaren’s successor to the 720S is set for a reveal later this year and word on the street is that it will be called a 750S. In keeping with McLaren’s alphanumeric naming strategy, the 750S name implies the car will pack 750 metric horsepower, or about 740 hp.
Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and a prototype for the former has been spotted. There will be new technology in the headlights, and rumors point to the availability of a new performance flagship as well.
You’ll find these stories and more in today’s car news, right here at Motor Authority.
One-off Bugatti Chiron Profilée sells for record $10.7M at auction
McLaren 750S reportedly coming this fall to replace the 720S
2024 Porsche Taycan spy shots
2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric
Nissan electric sports car concept to headline sustainable mobility event
GM CEO: Flexible on battery cells in EV ramp
Ferrari patents system that uses gas thrusters to boost performance
Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan recalled for engine power loss
Volvo reportedly plans 6 EVs through 2026
Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging
Related Articles
- 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 delivers up to 361 miles of range
- 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range, Bizzarrini Giotto supercar: Car News Headlines
- 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV, 2024 Mazda CX-90: Today’s Car News
- GMC sells rights to first 2024 Hummer EV SUV as pre-production starts
- 2024 Mazda CX-90 ushers in three-row RWD platform with turbo inline-6