“The Grand Tour,” Amazon Prime’s car show presented by former “Top Gear” hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, may be coming to an end soon.

Citing anonymous sources, Variety reported on Monday that Amazon’s streaming service will cease working with Clarkson beyond what the two parties have already agreed upon.

Clarkson also appears in the separate Amazon Prime show “Clarkson’s Farm.”

Filming of new episodes for both shows is currently underway, but according to Variety there likely won’t any new episodes of either show beyond 2024, apart from a possible final episode for “The Grand Tour” that may carry over into 2025. That last episode is one of four final episodes for the show, according to Variety.

The report comes after Clarkson made scathing comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a Dec. 16 article for The Sun, which the newspaper has removed.

In the article, whose title was “One day, Harold the glove puppet will tell the truth about A Woman Talking B*****ks,” Clarkson described Harry as being fully controlled by Markle, and also expressed how much he hated Markle.

He also referenced a scene from “Game of Thrones” in which Lena Headey’s character, Cersei, had to parade naked while townspeople threw their trash at her. In the article, Clarkson said he dreamed of the same one day happening to Markle.

Amazon Prime hasn’t commented on the controversy, but Clarkson in one of several public apologies said the streaming service was “incandescent” about his treatment of the Duke and Duchess, Variety reported.

“The Grand Tour” first appeared on Amazon Prime in 2016 but went on hiatus after 2021 due to difficulties in filming new episodes caused by pandemic-related travel restrictions. Amazon Prime originally snagged Clarkson for the show, together with Hammond and May, after Clarkson was fired by the BBC, the producer of “Top Gear,” due to his 2015 attack on a fellow staff member.

