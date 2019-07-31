LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

Bart Cox

Creativity is the key to your imagination.  Starting out my career as a news photographer in 1999, I’ve learned a lot about visual storytelling and how it can be a compelling factor.  I am a Waco native, a graduate of Baylor University and the father of two beautiful daughters and one grandchild.  I love what I do and I hope it translates in my work.  A picture tells a thousand words, so imagine what a 30-second commercial can tell.  Let us help you re-imagine your business for success. I’m very blessed to be the Creative Director here at Nexstar Media Central Texas. 

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests