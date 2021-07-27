Becca Tomkins

Born and raised in College Station, I love likely everything about this beautiful community, even the parts I am still discovering. I enjoyed my twenties discovering different cities in Central America and around Texas, but returned home to Aggieland to raise my family.

My fiancé’s name is John, and he is definitely my better half. We have four vivacious children; Traedyn, Andrew, David, and Holley. When I’m not at work or a kid’s sporting event, you are likely to find me at one of the local dog parks with my two Dobermans; Lorelai and Rory.