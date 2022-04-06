Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco
73°
Waco
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Livestream
NewsNation Now
Live Weather Camera Views by SkyTracker
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Political News
Washington-DC
Business News
Press Releases
Weird News
Entertainment News
Health News
Coronavirus
Border Report
Fort Hood
Remarkable Women
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Democrats blast Mexico’s president for assailing …
Top Stories
Liam & Olivia top the list as most popular baby names …
Cash App data breach affects US users
DEA warns of increase in mass overdose events involving …
Denver suburb where Elijah McClain died ousts police …
Weather
Current Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Why’s
SkyTracker Cameras
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Forecasts
Sports
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
NFL Dallas
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston
SEC Football
Big 12
Baylor
Texas A&M
Mary Hardin Baylor
Local Sports
High School
High School Sports
High School Football
Play of the Week
Outstanding Player of the Week
Top Stories
Silver says NBA plans to keep next All-Star Game …
Masters notebook: Weir, Hughes share win at Par 3 …
Tiger Woods overshadows Masters with so many scenarios
Boston Marathon excludes runners residing in Russia, …
Features
BestReviews
Buy Local
TV Schedule
Antenna TV
Local Events
Health Resource Center
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Contest Winners
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
TV Schedule
App
Email Alerts and Newsletters
Job Board
Post a Job
Find a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Bell County
Beto O’Rourke hosting Student Town Hall in Temple
Top Bell County Headlines
Officer-involved shooting under investigation
Looking for work? Check out these job fairs
Woman charged with intentional car ramming
Arrest made in summer 2021 Killeen shooting
Killeen election to be held May 7
Trending now
Victims in Marlin plane crash identified
Man charged with fleeing accident that left three …
Cove woman charged after hitting pickup multiple …
Waco 2nd Street shooting victim identified
Arrest made in multi-agency drug diversion case
Central Texas Events
Stay Connected