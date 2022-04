TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department is on the scene of a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The accident occurred on Interstate 35 Monday morning, by Exit #302 and #303. This led to some lane closures.





As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, all southbound lanes on I-35 have reopened. As of 11:40 a.m., all lanes have reopened.