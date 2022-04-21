Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 64-year-old man who was homeless at the time of his arrest has been handed three life sentences plus 30 years after a Bell County jury found him guilty of running over a woman and her son more than once.

Darrel Gene Holloway had been held in the Bell County Jail since being arrested in the 2018 Temple case.

The jury deliberated two hours after the presentations made in the punishment phase of his trial, then returned the sentences.

He had earlier been found guilty of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid and aggravated assault.

Holloway was accused of being the driver of a maroon pickup truck March 2, 2018 that hit 55-year-old Maria Marta Garza and her son 33-year-old Pedro Danny Garza as they walked near the intersection of South 1st and West Avenue Q in Temple about 11:00 p.m. that Friday night.

Witnesses told police the vehicle drove up onto the sidewalk and struck the two, then ran over them again.

Witnesses said he left the scene, but about twenty minutes after police responded to the accident, Holloway turned himself in.