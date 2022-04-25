KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Healthcare workers at AdventHealth Central Texas take saving lives seriously, and they did just this on Monday morning – for some cold and wet baby raccoons.

The six raccoons were found a few feet from the opening of a storm drain, where it appears they were washed out of during a somewhat heavy rainstorm overnight. The baby raccoons were all dirty, cold and crying, but AdventHealth staff were quick to don the protective gloves and collect the furry babies in a towel.

The raccoons were taken inside, carefully cleaned as much as possible, and placed together inside of a box near a heater – allowing them to dry and raise their body temperatures.

AdventHealth reached out to a local veterinarian, who accepted the baby raccoons to ensure they were healthy before contacting state wildlife agencies to determine where the babies will be taken for a new permanent home.