TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Autism Intervention Team (BAIT) is excited to announce the fourth Annual Badges and Buddies Event!

This is an opportunity for adolescents and adults on the Autism Spectrum to interact with First Responders in surrounding communities. The goal of this event is to foster awareness and understanding between law enforcement and those diagnosed with Autism or caregivers/family/helpers of individuals with ASD.

This event will host a panel made up of individuals on the Autism Spectrum (ASD) and Law Enforcement (LE) officers from various Bell County agencies. This panel will take time to ask and answer questions between the two groups (ASD and LE) ranging from common misperceptions, preferences, and general curiosities.

To register, you can click here. For more information, you can contact Susie Marek at Susie.marek@hoctilc.org or 254-933-7487, ext 102. Law Enforcement with additional questions can contact Cdr. Alex Gearhart at 254-200-7989, or by email at AGearhart@killeentexas.gov.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Oak Creek Community – located at 1020 Trimmier Road.