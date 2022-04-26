KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – For any residents of Killeen curious about the value of their home, this event is for you.

The Bell County Tax Appraisal District is hosting an event to speak with citizens about the appraised value of their home this Wednesday, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30p.m.

This is on a first-come, first-served basis, and involves residential properties only.

The event will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, located at 3601 S W.S. Young Drive. For more information, you can click here.