BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A family friend of the Belton High School student stabbed Tuesday morning says he is in surgery and there is an urgent need for donations of O Negative blood.

Baylor Scott & White tells FOX 44 News that while there is always a need for blood, donations are taken by appointment only.

A student is in police custody and the victim is in Baylor Scott & White Medical Center right now.

Around 9:47 a.m., Belton Police responded to a call about the stabbing. The school was placed on lockdown at this time. After the stabbing, the person of interest ran out of the school and left the area. Police found him and took him into custody at around 10:09 a.m.

The City of Belton says students and staff are safe and secure. Belton High School started releasing students classroom by classroom before noon. A reunification center for students and parents has been set up at Tiger Stadium.

Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith released a video on Facebook to update parents about the situation.

Dr. Smith says the student who was stabbed is in the hospital with his family and the district is working with the police.

Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis released a video Tuesday afternoon, saying there is a “thorough investigation to make sure the person responsible for this is brought to justice.” The Temple Police Department is assisting in this case.

Belton High School also sent the following letter to parents on Tuesday afternoon:

“Today’s events are something none of us ever want to experience. Students were involved in an altercation that led to a student being stabbed. First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and their family. The other student involved has been detained by law enforcement officers.

“We believe this was an isolated incident, but as a precaution our school went into lock down and we kept students in their classrooms.

“I appreciate the swift actions of the Belton Police Department to ensure our school was quickly secured. I also want to thank our students and staff for their cooperation. I am so proud of our students and how they have responded thus far.

“Safety is a major priority for Belton High School and Belton ISD. We will continue to work with our law enforcement agencies to address this incident and the on-going investigation, as well as to ensure the safety and security of everyone moving forward.

“If you have any additional information about this incident, please contact the Belton Police Department.

“I know there are questions about our schedule for tomorrow and the remainder of the week. I will be sending out a separate email with this information later.

“Thank you, in advance, for your understanding and support.”

Congressman John Carter tweeted out his support for the student stabbed this morning.

My thoughts are with the Belton High School student that was stabbed this morning. There is no place for violence in our schools. — Judge Carter (@JudgeCarter) May 3, 2022

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.