KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The body found in Nolan Creek last week has been identified.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched around 4:07 p.m. to the 600 block of Avenue K last Friday. A dead body, identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Jose Lozada of Killeen, was reported at this location within Nolan Creek – upon the bank.

When officers arrived at the reported location, they found a dead body – and detectives were called to investigate the scene.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced Lozada dead at 4:55 p.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Autopsy results are still pending as to the cause of death.