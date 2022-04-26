TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: 16-year-old Dylan Sherman and 14-year-old Sean Delacruz have been found.

This comes after Delacruz and Sherman were missing, after being reported found and safe after they were previously reported missing.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for two runaway brothers.

They are requesting assistance with locating 14-year-old Sean Delacruz and his 16-year-old brother Dylan Sherman. Delacruz is 5” and 120 lbs. Sherman is 5’10” and 160 lbs.

You can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 if you have any information on their whereabouts.