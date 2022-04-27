TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple counties in Central Texas are still under burn ban. That’s not the case for McLennan and Bell County.

“So as we get more precipitation, the grass and vegetation starts greening up a little bit more and its not as dry. Doesn’t impose as high of risk of a fire,” says Santos Soto, with Temple Fire and Rescue.

McLennan County saw a little over an inch of rain on Monday and Bell county saw a little less than an inch.

Santos Soto with Temple Fire and Rescue says, a lack of rain is one of many factors for the county to issue a burn ban.

“In addition to that, wind conditions, because we know hey, those fires do pick up that wind can spread those very quickly and they can quickly get out of control due to those weather conditions,” says Soto.

“People see a little bit of rain, they go out and burn their big brush piles and right now is not a good time for that,” says Kiley Moran, with Texas A&M Forest Services.

The City of Temple currently encourages their residents to adopt year round water conservation practices, regardless of the season or water supply conditions.

“A lot of cities here are not at the point yet of having those mandatory restrictions but with this current drought trend that we’re seeing it is very possible that we see more of those,” says Moran.

Temple Fire wants to remind residents burning within the city limits is not allowed without a permit.