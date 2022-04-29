TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Temple has brought back a springtime favorite!

The Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin’ event is open to the public, and will last through this Saturday. It will take place at the Santa Fe Plaza, Santa Fe Market Trail and The Yard Food Truck Plaza. It will feature live music on two stages, arts, crafts, exhibitors and food throughout the festival.

There will also be a designated kids zone with activities for children to enjoy, and two interactive art exhibits – in which community members can showcase their creative talents!

Road closure details are listed below. Unless noted otherwise, these roads will remain closed for the duration of the event and will reopen to the public at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Access will be maintained to businesses.

Friday, April 29, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Partial road closure of W. Avenue A, from S. 5th Street to S. 7th Street

Friday, April 29, beginning at 3:00 p.m.

Partial road closure of S. 5 th Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A

Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A Partial road closure of S. 7 th Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A

Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A Partial road closure of S. 9 th Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A. This road will reopen at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, for access to event parking lots only.

Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A. This road will reopen at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29, for access to event parking lots only. Partial road closure of S. 11 th Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A.

Street, from W. Central Avenue to W. Avenue A. Partial road closure of W. Avenue B, from Gandy’s Barber Shop parking lot, located at 201 S. 1 st Street, through the 3 rd Street bridge.

Street, through the 3 Street bridge. 3rd Street will remain open, but event guests will not be able to access event parking lots from 3rd Street

Event parking lots will open at 6:00 p.m. Friday and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

General event information is available online at bloomintemple.com. You can also view an event map below.

In previous years, Bloomin’ Temple was held at the MLK Festival Grounds. Currently, the Grounds are being renovated. Due to the ongoing construction which prompted the event location change, the Temple Parks and Recreation Department modified the traditional event and selected the Santa Fe Plaza area for its open space and walkability through downtown Temple.