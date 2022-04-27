KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Central Texans are invited to three days of family-friendly fun in Killeen!

The annual Celebrate Killeen Festival will take place from April 28th through 30th in Historic Downtown Killeen. This free event is one of the city’s largest celebrations, and provides a variety of family-friendly entertainment.

The Festival kicks off Thursday with a celebration of Killeen’s military history and culture – including a performance by the 1st Cav band.

Friday activities begin at 5:00 p.m., and will celebrate arts. Activities include film showings, live music, comedic performances, live poetry and much more.

Saturday has a full day of activities planned – with a car show starting at 11:00 a.m. The rest of the festival activities start at noon, and the cultural celebration will include a step show at 3:00 p.m., live bands, DJ battles, a kids’ show, a musical performance by Peter Collins, and much more.

Food and craft vendors will offer items for purchase throughout all three days.

For more information, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/DowntownEvents. You can also view the fliers below.