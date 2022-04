KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire at the C&H Hawaiian Grill, located at 412 N. Fort Hood Street, about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews included four engines, one ladder truck, two ambulances, one heavy rescue and two battalion chiefs on the scene. The building was closed, and crews cleared the area at about 1:00 a.m. Thursday.







The cause of the fire is under investigation. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.