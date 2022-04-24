TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — Nearly 250 motorcycles started at Bell County Motoworks and rode to Lampasas to bring awareness to motorcycles on the road.

“The first thing out of their mouth when they kill a biker is, I didn’t see it,” Do You See Me Now committee member Marshall “Sid” Gregory said.

Bruce Raymond is the chairman for the organization and says he has lost a long list of friends from being hit on the road. Not only that, but he has also been hit.

“I was hit in Waco,” Raymond said. “I was catapulted. From point of impact to where I landed was 60 feet, and I got up and walked away.”

Raymond says he was one of the fortunate ones.

“Cars have four steel walls around them, we don’t,” Gregory said.

The goal for this run is to make sure everyone on the road is aware of one another and to prevent accidents.

“There’s a person there,” Gregory said. “It’s not just a motorcycle. There’s a person on it. It might be a mother, sister, father, brother.”

Amy Jo Miller is another survivor and the secretary for Do You See Me Now. She was hit and then ran over.

“I had major trauma from a head injury, a stroke, broken neck, femur, so this is important to me and that we get everybody safe,” Miller said.

Not only was this aimed at making drivers aware, but also motorcyclists.

“I’ve seen some of these people on motorcycles,” Raymond said. “If you act stupid, something’s going to happen to you.”

Gregory says he likes to start the awareness at a young age by teaching kids to watch for motorcycles.

“Like slug bug used to be, use motorcycles,” Gregory said. “And then when they get up old enough, they’re already looking for motorcycles.”

The president for Queens of Sheba Motorcycle Club, Jenyce Jacquot, says she wants people to understand that they are human beings just like everyone else.

“When you think about motorcycles, it’s a bad feeling, like they’re bad on the bikes,” Jacquot said. “No, we’re not. We are females, men, women, families, human beings. We want you to know we’re caring people also. We want to go back home to our family and loved ones.

This is the 11th year for the event.