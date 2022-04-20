KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Armed Services YMCA Killeen is hosting another food distribution benefiting active-duty military, veterans, and their families.

This is due to the organization’s collaboration with the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Texas.

Those who are active-duty or veterans in need of groceries can visit the Wellness Center, near Purser Family Park, between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Thursday for a bag of non-perishable food. This is first come, first served. No registration is required.

Those coming to receive a bag of food must present a government-issued ID with active-duty or veteran distinction. Dependents can bring USID to receive groceries.