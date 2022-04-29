KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Animal Shelter will offer free adoptions this Saturday and Sunday to celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Fees will be waived for animals which are sterilized, vaccinated, and microchipped. Standard rates will apply to other animals.

The Killeen Animal Shelter currently has about 20 pets eligible for the free adoptions, and 40 more available for adoption at normal rates. Animals available for adoption can be viewed online at KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.

“Our team is very excited to be celebrating National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and we hope our community members will join us in celebrating by adopting one of our shelter pets,” said Jessica Dunagan, Killeen Animal Services Manager. “Volunteering, donating, and fostering are also wonderful ways to honor the day, and we hope our community will support us in caring for the animals who are in need of a home.”

So far this year, the Killeen Animal Shelter has found forever homes for 144 cats, 221 dogs and eight other types of animals. This month, the shelter has seen 23 cats and 49 dogs find new families.

National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day was created to celebrate pets and create awareness for the need and benefit of adopting shelter animals.

The Killeen Animal Shelter is located at 3118 Commerce Drive. Adoption hours are Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.