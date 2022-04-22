HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Indigent Health, Baylor Scott and White, Feed My Sheep, and the Harker Heights Police Department will be hosting a Free Children’s Clinic this Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

This event will be held at the Harker Heights Activities Center, located at 400 Indian Trail Drive. The services will be specifically for children, but no one will be turned away.

All services will be free, except for the vaccines. Vaccines will only be for uninsured children.

If a child has insurance, they will not be eligible for vaccines, but they will be eligible for all of the other services – such as sports physicals, vision/hearing screenings, and well/sick child visits. The clinic is not to replace health insurance, but to help bridge the gap in services and resources.

Alongside the pop-up clinic, Healthy Homes will be setting up stations for community agencies to set up as vendors.

For more information, you can call the Healthy Homes office at 254-953-5400, option 4.