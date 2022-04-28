KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the naming of three district facilities, following community input.

The new middle school campus slated to house Killeen ISD’s third STEM program will be named after former Texas state representative, Dr. Jimmie Don Aycock. The campus will be located south of Chaparral High School, and is slated to open in fall 2024.

Aycock was hailed as a champion for public education, was the chair of the House Public Education committee, and he proudly supported Career and Technical Education programs in the state. Aycock served on the Killeen ISD school board for three years in the late 1980’s, and has continued to support the district.

The Board also voted to rename the former Nolan Middle School building the Franklin & Emily Pratt Learning and Leadership Center. Following the opening of Nolan Middle School in Harker Heights in 2020, the original building found on Jasper has been serving the community as a multi-use facility.

The Pratt family established a Killeen Independent School District Board of Trustees endowed scholarship in 1995 for the purpose of aiding financially disadvantaged, deserving young men and women of Killeen ISD. Franklin & Emily Pratt scholarships are awarded to students each year through the Board of Trustees.

In August, Killeen ISD will open Joseph L. Searles III Stadium in the backyard of Chaparral High School. It will serve as the district’s second regional stadium. Searles was one of the first African-American graduates from Killeen High School in 1959, where he excelled both academically and on the football field. He went on to play for the New York Giants and became the first African-American to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange in 1970.

Searles passed away on July 26, 2021 at the age of 79 – leaving a legacy of empowerment, leadership, and community.