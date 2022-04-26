KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen ISD Board of Trustees prioritized the classroom teacher passing an 8% pay increase for all Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) appraised educators, and a 6% increase for all other district employees with the approval of the 2023 compensation plan.

The vote bolsters the starting salary for a beginning teachers in Killeen ISD to $56,160 for the upcoming school year.

Select stipends are also increasing for the 2022-2023 school year including the Bilingual teacher $7,500 and the Special Education self-contained teacher stipend to $5,000.

A new $2,000 stipend was also created to help offset relocation costs for teachers moving to the district.

“The newly approved compensation plan is comprehensive, competitive, and demonstrates the critically important role our staff plays in the lives of our students. Our priority is to adequately staff the classroom as teaching and learning remains our core business,” said Superintendent Dr. John Craft.

Killeen ISD is one of the few school districts in the area to offer longevity pay for professional and auxiliary employees completing five cumulative years with the district.

The school board hopes by increasing the longevity pay, it will be more attractive to teachers with 10 years or less experience and attract former teachers to return to Killeen ISD.

Additionally, it allows for former KISD employees to return to the district and receive credit for their previous KISD years of service, thus retaining and recruiting tenured employees.

For example, if a high school math teacher left KISD after six years and returns after two years in another district to teach, they will earn $69,560 if they move inside of the district boundaries.

Base Salary: $59,360 + Longevity Stipend $3,000 + Critical Shortage Stipend $3,120 + New Teacher Relocation Stipend $2,000 + Critical Subject Sign-on Bonus $2,080 Total Salary Upon Return $69,560

Killeen ISD continues to lead the region in competitive compensation for employees and offers free professional development to provide effective and engaging learning opportunities leading to increased student achievement.

“This is going to boost morale. This is going to help a lot of people that are struggling right now. Gas, taxes, rent, food, this is important to us.” says Killeen ISD School Board President, Joann Purser.

For more information about the compensation plan, you can click here.