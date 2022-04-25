KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is joining forces with the Killeen Branch NAACP and Texas A&M University-Central Texas, in launching a new mental health program in the City of Killeen.

Recognizing the seriousness and the complexities of mental illnesses in society, The Killeen Police Department is taking measures to acknowledge and raise mental health awareness.

The Killeen Police Department plans to serve their citizens who suffer from mental illness with quality, professional and compassionate service. Knowing more about mental health can give officers the tools they need for a better approach to citizen interaction.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the mental health training program, “Killeen Cares”, will launch at Texas A&M University, in the Bernie Beck Founders Hall on the 1st Floor located at 1001 Leadership Pl from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

For additional information or any questions regarding this program, you can contact Sgt. Angela Mathews at (254) 462-6042 or by email at amathews@killeentexas.gov.

Source: Killeen Police Department