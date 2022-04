TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — The city of Temple is gearing up for it’s 2022 Market Trail Medley a Lil’ Bit O’ Bloomin’ festival this coming Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30.

The event is free to the public with live music, food trucks, a kids zone, and free activities for everyone.

The lineup is full of artists, with acts beginning at 6 PM on Friday and at 4:45 PM on Saturday.

