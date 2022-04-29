Temple, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $80,000 for a 26-year-old man accused of putting a gun to his girlfriend’s head during an argument.

Devonte Malik Deshazo was booked into the Bell County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident which occurred over a year ago.

Police got the original call of the assault on January 2, 2021. They determined the female victim was threatened with a gun placed to her forehead. The warrant for aggravated assault family violence was obtained.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputies located Deshazo on Thursday, and picked him up on the Temple warrant – transporting him to the Bell County Jail.