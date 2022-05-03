Killeen, Texas (FOX 44) – A 37-year-old man is dead in a two-vehicle collision.

At approximately 11:03 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North Roy Reynolds Drive in reference to a 9-1-1 call about crash. When officers arrived, they found a red pickup truck and a silver sedan with major damage.

The preliminary investigation revealed a red GMC pickup was traveling westbound in the inside lane on E. Rancier Avenue, when a silver Hyundai sedan traveling northbound in the inside lane on the Roy Reynolds Drive disregarded the red light and struck the pickup.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as William Jimmie Thompson, succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Cooke at 11:51 p.m.

The driver and passenger of the GMC were transported to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.