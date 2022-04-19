BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – For people impacted by last Tuesday’s tornado, which tore through parts of Salado, Bell County is teaming up with some key partners to offer a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC).

The MARC will offer free resources to assist those impacted by the storm, and will be open this Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Salado Civic Center – located at 601 N Main Street.

The MARC will provide recovery resources and information for residents impacted by the tornado, all in one location. It is a coordinated effort, organized by Bell County in collaboration with Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN), American Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other agencies.

This event is open to any Bell County resident whose property was damaged by the tornado. To get access to the event, visitors will be asked to provide either a photo ID with an impacted address listed, or a current bill showing their name and an impacted address along with pictures showing the damaged residence, including the street address.