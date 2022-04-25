Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 21-year-old Temple man remained in the Bell County Jail Monday morning following a traffic stop Sunday which resulted in police seizing contraband from a vehicle.

A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened about noon in the 500 block of North 12th Street after officers noticed a vehicle not signaling on multiple occasions – including making a turn onto East French Avenue.

After making the traffic stop, officers noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Police said that the driver, identified as Anterrion Ja’Quan Dobbins, was asked to step out of the vehicle while officers conducted a search.

Police stated that they recovered multiple pre-packaged bags containing marijuana along with a quantity of THC candy. They also recovered a handgun.

Dobbins was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained Monday morning, with bond not yet set.