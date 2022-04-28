BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Transportation contractors will perform various construction work on Loop 121 as it runs under Interstate 14.

This work will include removing the islands on both sides of the Interstate 14 overpass and paving over the removed islands.

The Loop 121 intersection as it runs under Interstate 14 will be closed from 7:00 p.m Thursday until 6:00 a.m. Friday. During this closure, crews will remove the islands and have traffic control measures in place.

Crews plan to pave the then-removed island From 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic lanes will be reduced to give crews room to work. Travelers should expect delays in the area.

This is part of TxDOT’s ongoing project to widen Loop 121, from W Avenue O to Sparta Road, to a four-lane divided highway. It is also planned for shared-use paths and sidewalks to be added, as well as a two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM-439.