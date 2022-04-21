TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas VA Health Care System has awarded contracts for two new community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Copperas Cove and Killeen.

The Central Texas VA already has five CBOCs in Brownwood, Cedar Park, College Station, Palestine, and La Grange – as well as a stand-alone multi-specialty clinic in Austin and the Temple VA Clinic Annex.

The VA awarded ten-year contracts to Potomac Valor Healthcare and Primary Care Solutions, Inc. – both minority and service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses.

Scheduled to open this fall, the Copperas Cove clinic will be located at 336 Town Square – and the Killeen clinic at 1001 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard, suite 401.

Serving more than 252,000 Veterans in 39 counties, the Central Texas VA area of operation covers approximately 35,000 square miles and eleven congressional districts. In 2020, the health care system treated 108,659 Veterans with about 1.2 million outpatient visits.

Potomac Valor Healthcare, the contractor for the Copperas Cove clinic, currently provides health care for more than 165,000 Veterans in about 50 CBOCs across the country.

PCS, the contractor for the Killeen clinic, opened its first primary care clinic in Dallas in 2014 and now operates ten CBOCs in the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, you can visit www.va.gov/central-texas-health-care, or follow the Central Texas VA on Facebook.