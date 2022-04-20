KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Killeen Police Officer involved in the shooting at Mickey’s Convenience Store earlier this month has been identified.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 4:49 p.m. to 3200 S. Fort Hood Street on April 5 in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a disturbance.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers were told an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot. The officers then engaged with the individual, and an altercation ensued. The officers attempted to detain the man with their taser, and were unsuccessful. The altercation continued and the officer – identified as Devin Hill – discharged his gun and shot the man.

The man was transported by paramedics to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, where he is currently in surgery.

The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and the Texas Rangers responded to the scene. As per protocol, Officer Hill was placed on administrative leave.

Officer Hill is a 16-year veteran of the department, and returned to duty with the department on April 20.

Any further requests for information surrounding this incident can be directed to Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Source: Killeen Police Department