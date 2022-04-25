TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Temple PD is once again searching for 14-year-old Sean Jay Delacruz and 16-year-old Dylan Sherman.

The two were last seen on Saturday, April 23. Delacruz is 5’0″ and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sherman is 5’10” and weighs 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Please contact TPD at 254-298-5500 with information on their whereabouts.

This comes after Delacruz and Sherman were found and safe after they were previously reported missing.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you can contact Temple PD at 254-298-5500.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for two runaway brothers.

They are requesting assistance with locating 14-year-old Sean Delacruz and his 16-year-old brother Dylan Sherman. Delacruz is 5” and 120 lbs. Sherman is 5’10” and 160 lbs.

You can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 if you have any information on their whereabouts.