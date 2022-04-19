TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department reports Sean Delacruz and Dylan Sherman have been found and are safe.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Temple Police Department is searching for two runaway brothers.

They are requesting assistance with locating 14-year-old Sean Delacruz and his 16-year-old brother Dylan Sherman. Delacruz is 5” and 120 lbs. Sherman is 5’10” and 160 lbs.

You can call Temple PD at 254-298-5500 if you have any information on their whereabouts.